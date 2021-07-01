Pumas: Jesús Ramírez reveals that they will sign another player in case of selling Juan Pablo Vigón

Everything seemed to indicate that the Pumas squad was defined for the Opening 2021; However, in the interest of Tigers on Juan Pablo Vigón, plans would have changed within weeks of starting the tournament.

The last that is known on the subject of the Mexican midfielder is that there is real interest on the part of the feline team, but the negotiations are stalled due to the pretensions of the Auriazul directive.

Pumas will not let his captain out for less than 3 million while Tigres will not raise his offer of 2.5 million. In case he leaves, the sports president, Jesus Ramirez confirmed in an interview for Alan Lara from Newscast, who will sign a player to cover their loss.

“Obviously the situation is not 100 percent, there have been talks but there is nothing concrete. It can happen, obviously we have players in the Cantera who may have a chance, but I think that to complement the team we would have to, in the event that Vigón left, I think we would have to look for someone ”,

It should be remembered that a few days ago, several indicated that Vigón’s replacement would be within the same club and one of his possible substitutes would be Marci García; however, the words of Ramírez himself would have denied this rumor. It should be noted that Garcia has not returned to the first team since his off-court problem that lasted just over a year.