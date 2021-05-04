Pumas: Israel López stops being Andrés Lillini’s assistant

Moments ago, Israel Lopez, who served as technical assistant for Andres Lillini on Cougars, announced his departure from the auriazul institution after five years, through a message on social networks.

López went up to the first team led by Andrés Lillini, forming a great duo on the bench and being the key to reaching the final last tournament; However, everything seems to indicate that he is looking to make the leap to coach.

“Throughout these 5 years a lot of learning, many teachings, friendships and experiences that make you a better person and professional … Club Universiad thank you so much … To each and every one of those who make up this family, thank you … “

Some believed that with the departure of the Spaniard, Míchel González, Israel López would be in charge of the first team, since he knew a large part of the squad and the youngsters.