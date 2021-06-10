Pumas: Higor Meritão will wear Gabriel Torres’ number, is he going?

The UNAM Pumas made the official presentation of their reinforcements Efrain Velarde, Octavio Paz, Higor Meritão, Jose Rogério Y Washington Corozo, ahead of the preseason heading to Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

After becoming known as the club’s incorporations, the five players already wore their jerseys and the bib number that they will wear with the auriazul institution in the 2020-2021 season of Mexican soccer.

According to the information released by Alan Lara, media reporter The Eighth Sports, the attacking midfielder Higor Meritão will wear the number 8 on his shirt, which was worn by striker Gabriel Torres in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“Ready the 5 reinforcements of Pumas for the next tournament: Higor Meritão # 8, José Rogério # 21, Octavio Paz # 12, Efraín Velarde # 18 and Washington Corozo # 31,” he wrote.

It should be noted that forward Gabriel Torres left his future within the University institution in the hands of the UNAM Pumas board for the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League.

