Pumas: Higor Meritao and José Rogério are already in Mexico City

With the departures that are expected in Cougars for him Opening 2021Several fans are waiting for renowned or well-known reinforcements from Liga MX; however, the board decided to bet on two low-profile Brazilians, who could be the surprise in the auriazul box.

Both footballers arrived in Mexico City at dawn and gave their first words for Telediario. Jose Rogério, a 30-year-old forward, said he is coming to make a good championship and help the team.

“I come to have a good championship, to help the team. I am very pleased to be here.”

BEM-VINDO! Higor Meritão and José Rogério de Oliveira Melo will reinforce the Pumas UNAM team. The Brazilians arrived in Mexico from the Associação Ferroviária de Esportes de São Paulo, and if they do not show up imponderable, they will be joining the auriazul preseason. pic.twitter.com/gkCUeQCd6K – Locos Por La U (@locos_porlau) May 31, 2021

For its part, Higor Meritao, who had good moments with the Railroad of Brazil, indicated that he is coming to win the title, since he knows what Pumas means when he is considered a ‘great’ of Mexican football.