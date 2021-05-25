Pumas: Hermes Desio and Gustavo Vargas join Andrés Lillini’s coaching staff

After making official his first casualties within the campus heading to Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga MX, the Pumas de la UNAM have confirmed their first incorporations into the coaching staff of Andres Lillini.

Through Twitter, the auriazul cadre informed its loyal followers and the media of the arrival of Hermes desio Y Gustavo Vargas placeholder image who will serve as auxiliaries to the Argentine strategist.

“Professors Hermes Desio and Gustavo Vargas join the coaching staff of the first team as assistants to Andrés Lillini. Welcome and much success!” They wrote.

Hernes Desio will have his fourth stage within the university team as a player in the 80’s and as a technical assistant for the strategists Hugo Sanchez from 2005 to 2006 and from 2013 to 2014.

While Gustavo Vargas placeholder image He will live his first experience in the MX League in that position after his beginnings as an assistant at Arsenal de Sarandí, until passing to managerial level as general coordinator with Sporting Club Corral de Bustos, in the amateur category of Estudiantes de la Plata, in the youth teams from Argentina and as the general director of Talleres de Córdoba.

