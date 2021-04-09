Pumas: Gabriel Torres revealed that years ago he had contacts to get to Liga MX

The Pumas team is not going through its best moment; despite that, those led by Andres Lillini They do not lose hope of sneaking into the league via playoffs, as they are one point away from reaching the reclassification zone.

One of the problems suffered by the university team is the lack of a goal. With the departure of González, the board was forced to bring in another striker, the one chosen was Gabirel torres, who has already trained with the auriazul box. In an interview for the club, the Panamanian revealed details about his arrival. indicating that years ago he had contacts.

“Although some years ago there were also contacts, this time it was quite fast. I had to present myself in Chile, and then, in three days, everything was done. I am happy to be here”

The Panamanian national team mentioned that his adaptation was quick, since he found a united group, even, because he is one of the most experienced players, he is an example for footballers who come from the quarry.

“I am happy to be an example for them and to help them. It is a team that is based on that. I hope I can continue to contribute for many years and that they learn from me the good things and the bad things too, because if they see the bad things they can prevent them.”