Pumas: Feyenoord would be one of the teams interested in Johan Vásquez

Johan Vasquez he is one of the players with the best chance of going to Europe in the coming months. Several teams from the old continent met in Marbella to closely follow the central Cougars.

It is not a secret that for months Spanish teams like Sevilla and Real Betis have shown interest in the 22-year-old; However, in recent days it emerged that, above all, the greatest interest comes from the Eredivisie.

Although no names have been given, according to some Dutch media and Frfcnieuws, the Feyenoord would be one of the teams interested in the left-handed defender as a replacement for Marcos Senesi, Argentine defender who would come out this summer, some even see him as a player with great potential.

MarcaClaro pointed out that he is closely followed by several teams from the Netherlands, but he did not give names. Sadly, Feyenoord finished the season in fifth place and will not play European competition next season; however, it is a great opportunity to belong to one of the three best teams in the Eredivisie,