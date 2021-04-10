Pumas: Favio Álvarez goes to the bench against Club Necaxa and the fans celebrate it

The UNAM Pumas are still looking to stay in the fight for a playoff spot in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Victoria stadium to face the Rayos del Necaxa.

After the poor participation he has had in the contest, the coach Andres Lillini He has decided to change his starting line-up in the match on Matchday 14, leaving Favio Álvarez on the bench.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Auriazul fans did not wait, showing their joy at leaving the Argentine offensive as a substitute for the game against the hydrocalides.

Hallelujah! Favio is not here. Interesting starting Sebastian, and the logical thing: Facu on the left back. Personally I like the line-up, it is something very different from the usual. Let’s hope the production by the bands is good. Gabriel and Juan occupy the centers – Mau Diaz (@mdazare) April 9, 2021

Finally a starting 11 without Favio to start, now it is up to you to win or win this game, let’s go – Mr. Stark ✌ (@ StarkRM7) April 9, 2021

Finally Favio was seated, grateful to the one upstairs. – Angel (@ Angell917_) April 10, 2021