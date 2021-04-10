Pumas: Favio Álvarez goes to the bench against Club Necaxa and the fans celebrate it

Football

The UNAM Pumas are still looking to stay in the fight for a playoff spot in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Victoria stadium to face the Rayos del Necaxa.

After the poor participation he has had in the contest, the coach Andres Lillini He has decided to change his starting line-up in the match on Matchday 14, leaving Favio Álvarez on the bench.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca does not remain silent and responds to his detractors

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Auriazul fans did not wait, showing their joy at leaving the Argentine offensive as a substitute for the game against the hydrocalides.