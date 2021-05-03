Pumas: Fans surrender to Andrés Lillini’s line-up in the Capital Classical vs America

The UNAM Pumas are playing the last chance to access the reclassification round in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League receiving the visit of the Eagles of America, at the close of the activity on matchday 17 and in the regular role.

Faced with the low end Juan Manuel Iturbe last minute and poor hitch performance Favio Alvarez, Coach Andrés Lillini has chosen to modify the starting eleven of the Universitarios against Azulcremas.

Read also: Liga MX: Pumas suffers harsh loss for the Classical Capitalino vs Club América

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the auriazules did not wait, praising the starting eleven that the Argentine strategist sent in the Classic Capitalino.

Favio to the bank, today Diosito is on our side. – Alexa González. (@ Alexagih_9) May 3, 2021

Without Favio start . For the love of God, win. Goya! – Y. (@yosoyyolotzin) May 3, 2021

Hallelujah! Until finally Lillini realizes the mistake he makes when he lines up Favio. WIN OR DIE – Aztec Ball (@BolitaAztec) May 3, 2021

Finally!!!! A decent eleven to start without a trunk ALVAREZ – Rodrigo Salazar (@Roo_Dri_Go) May 3, 2021

Finally favio is not the owner – Cesar (@ Cesar98775129) May 3, 2021