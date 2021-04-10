Pumas: Fans attack Alan Mozo for his terrible game against Necaxa

The Pumas de la UNAM are obtaining a suffered victory as a visitor against Rayos del Necaxa, in the match that opened the activity on matchday 14 of Liga MX in the Closing tournament 2021.

Despite having a great participation with the Mexican team in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament, the defender Alan Mozo has come down in his performance on the field with the university team.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Auriazul fans on social networks did not wait, attacking the Mexican defender for his poor participation in the game against the hydrocalids.

Mercado brings Mozo with his son … – Rub Sainz (@RubSainz) April 10, 2021

Waiter only marks but his friends to go pedaling – Pumachi (@ElPumachiMX) April 10, 2021

So that in the transmission they tell you that Mozo is extreme is because the situation is noticeable on the field. #Pumas #UNAM – Jose Ivan Ruiz Trejo (@eldesconocido) April 10, 2021

Martinolli has been urinating on Mozo for 10 or 15 minutes, that is the Martinolli that is scary – Angel (@ oci0so) April 10, 2021

The doctor in the mentions, is like Waiter on the side. -Christian Martinoli 2021 – Uncle Puma Regio (@eltiopumaregio) April 10, 2021

PARTY IN THE BANDA DE MOZO, THERE WILL BE BEERS – Dianenna (@TheDianaAlonso) April 10, 2021