Pumas: Fans attack Alan Mozo for his terrible game against Necaxa

Football

The Pumas de la UNAM are obtaining a suffered victory as a visitor against Rayos del Necaxa, in the match that opened the activity on matchday 14 of Liga MX in the Closing tournament 2021.

Despite having a great participation with the Mexican team in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament, the defender Alan Mozo has come down in his performance on the field with the university team.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Auriazul fans on social networks did not wait, attacking the Mexican defender for his poor participation in the game against the hydrocalids.