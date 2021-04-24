Pumas: Fans attack against the ownership of Favio Álvarez vs Club Puebla

The Pumas of the UNAM risk their lives in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Puebla Strip, in the match that opens the activity corresponding to matchday 16 to be held in the Cuauhtémoc stadium.

Despite the poor performance he has made during the contest, the Argentine coach Andres Lillini has chosen to place the hitch Favio Álvarez within the starting eleven of the University against the poblanos.

Faced with this situation, he has provoked reactions and comments from the auriazul fans on social networks, attacking the Argentine offensive for his inclusion in the team’s line-up.

Waller would have to play in the center with Lira and Saucedo, Favio does not have a level for the first division and I prefer to see Jeronimo than Favio – Diego Galindo (@ GalDiego17) April 23, 2021

When we play the pass and I see that Favio is the starter, it is like putting a stone in tennis, in short, I hope this game keeps my mouth Favio, with my Pumas to hell! – Cesare (@pumacesare) April 23, 2021

What a disgusting dog to see Favio as the headline. – PumaSaurio with more faith than possibilities. (@ OmarDionis13) April 23, 2021

Again the trunk of Favio . God save us. – DianaV.G94 (@ G94Diana) April 23, 2021

In my humble opinion Gabriel Torres and Favio should not start with what they have shown, Gutiérrez and Leo would seem a better option to me – Andres Hernandez (@ AndrexHdz77) April 23, 2021

The insistence of the teacher to put the so-called again “we are losing” delivering the game at the beginning with 10 players …. – Beto GuRa. (@beto_auriazul) April 23, 2021

Very good alignment! With the exception of Favio, he never does mothers, nor should he be on the bench – AlexCool (@AleexNurs) April 23, 2021

No mms ,,,,,, because they did not lose the magaso in the bathroom they would have gone to Puebla without him

I think that the fans are the only ones who realize that Favio Álvarez does not add up to the team ,,,,,, that’s why we are as we are – Wayne Bruce (@santos_bertin) April 23, 2021