Pumas: Fans attack against the ownership of Favio Álvarez vs Club Puebla

Football

The Pumas of the UNAM risk their lives in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Puebla Strip, in the match that opens the activity corresponding to matchday 16 to be held in the Cuauhtémoc stadium.

Despite the poor performance he has made during the contest, the Argentine coach Andres Lillini has chosen to place the hitch Favio Álvarez within the starting eleven of the University against the poblanos.

Read also: Tigres: Engineer Rodríguez ‘washes his hands’ and leaves ‘Tuca Ferretti’ topic to Mauricio Culebro

Faced with this situation, he has provoked reactions and comments from the auriazul fans on social networks, attacking the Argentine offensive for his inclusion in the team’s line-up.