Pumas: Efraín Velarde assures that they will seek to be competitive in the 2021 Apertura

The UNAM Pumas have officially presented the players Efraín Velarde, Octavio Paz, Higor Meritão, Jose Rogério Y Washington Corozo as the first reinforcements heading to the Opening tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference, the 35-year-old Mexican defender assured that they will seek to make the Universitarios a competitive team in the MX League against clubs with great economic power in the next season.

“Today the economic issue has skyrocketed. We do not have to turn to see other clubs. With the resources we have we must compete,” he said.

Regarding his return to the UNAM Pumas, defender Efraín Velarde confessed that he was happy to fulfill the dream of returning to the site where his history began on the courts in Liga MX.

“It is a dream, not all players have that possibility, this is my home, today I return and I feel with the same enthusiasm as when I was a child, wanting to transcend, contribute my experience, compete and work in the best way . Convey what Pumas means, raise the fifth star for me and the eighth for the institution, “he declared.

