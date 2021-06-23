Pumas: Efraín Velarde accepts the responsibility of being a leader with the University

Defender Efraín Velarde will live his second stage as a player for the UNAM Pumas in the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, after his time with the team of Mazatlan FC in the past season.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, the 35-year-old Mexican defender confessed that it will be a great responsibility to help future generations of the team to achieve excellent results in the tournament.

“I have the commitment to compete and it is my responsibility to teach young people the meaning of being in Pumas. You have to see how they understand and value the profession,” he said.

In addition, defender Efraín Velarde revealed that during the trip to the United States for the preseason, the players will be vaccinated against it. Covid-19 Heading to the Apertura 2021 tournament.

“I am not vaccinated. With the trip the idea is that we get vaccinated in San Antonio. We will take advantage of the trip to the United States so that the entire institution is vaccinated,” he declared.

