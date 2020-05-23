Mexico City,- The Pumas of the National University beat the Foxes of the Atlas with a score of 3-1, in match of Day 13 of the e-LIGA MX.

Half table duel between Rojinegros and auriazules; Jairo Torres for the tapatíos and Juan Pablo Vigón for the cats, had the responsibility of seeking three more points for their respective squads.

#eLIGAMX # Jornada13 @atlasfc Vs @PumasMX

Jairo Torres Vs Juan Pablo Vigón # TuCasaTuCancha

￼ https://t.co/RfLRgVKa8T – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 22, 2020

An unfortunate move opened the account for the Pumas in 6 minutes, as Vigón pressed the goalkeeper’s exit and pushed the ball to make it 1-0.

Great definition by Pablo Barrera to put the third in the afternoon! #PumasEsMiFelicidad # ATomarElControl # SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/CUl3aeQOFA – PUMAS (@PumasMX) May 22, 2020

With confidence on his side, and after a very even process, the university ‘claw’ made it 2-0 before the break. Carlos González received the ball on the edge of the area and started a flash that beat the rival goalkeeper.

Pablo Barrera scored 3-0 in the complement. In this way the Pumas sentenced the commitment.

Jairo Torres had a little reaction in the final stretch, when he controlled Edson Rivera, virtual version, and closed the distance with a good shot in the danger zone. However, time did not last, the Tapatíos remained on the shore.

83 & # 039; l Atlas FC 1-3 @PumasMX GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL BY EDSON RIVERA… # eLIGAMX # LateConFuria pic.twitter.com/YF9gdrOzUW – Atlas FC (@atlasfc) May 22, 2020

With this result, the capital team reached 19 points in the eighth overall rung, while the Foxes stayed with 18 units on the ninth step.

The next commitment of Atlas will be visiting Atlético de San Luis, for their part, the Pumas will honor Puebla.

With information from the eLigaMX. Photo courtesy Atlas

HLG

