Pumas de la UNAM: Juan Ignacio Dinenno sends a ‘little letter’ to Club América

The forward of the UNAM Pumas, Juan Ignacio Dinenno spoke about the next match of the University Club against Club América, which will define whether or not they advance to the 2021 Guardians playoff but where more than 3 points and the classification are played.

At a press conference, the Argentine forward spoke about how they are going to play the Classic against the Eagles, a game in which they will risk their lives to arrive with possibilities.

“We are going to play the game as it is a classic. From the emotional part to 1,000% and give yourself the rational part by being as cold as possible in the sense of taking each situation with the coldness to be lucid and make good decisions ”. Dinenno said.

“These are difficult days where we train with our minds in America, because it is the only thing that depends on us. Still, it is very frustrating not to depend on yourself, but you have to spend your days trying to have the best thoughts. “Pic.twitter.com/AFTs7zY70D – Noti Goya (@NotiGoya) April 28, 2021

The Pumas, mathematically out, know that the game still has a lot of value to be against the hated rival, so they will go with everything to win it.

“Beating America would be something positive from a positive emotional point of view due to the effort we have been making and that unfortunately does not bear fruit in terms of sporting results.” Said the forward.

Pumas still have a chance to access the playoffs, however, there would have to be a series of difficult combinations.

Results that favor Pumas: Pachuca, Mazatlán, Querétaro and Xolos lose.

