Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez is closely followed by several clubs in the Dutch League

The footballer Johan Vásquez of the Pumas of the UNAM within Liga MX, it would be followed by two clubs from the Eredivisie from Holland and some more from Europe, after his performance with the Tri Olympic on the tour of Spain.

According to information from different media in Mexico and Spain, the central defender of the Universitarios caught the attention of some European viewers, counting on the approach of some of them.

Johan Vásquez was one of the most outstanding players in Jaime Lozano’s team, within this 3-match tour in Marbella where teams such as Romania, Saudi Arabia and Australia were measured.

The two Dutch clubs would be the most interested in signing the Mexican defender, but he needs to vacate one of the foreigners’ places to be able to complete the transfer to the old continent.

César Montes-Johan Vásquez in Tokyo. If only. – Ernesto Barraza (@ LuisE189) June 5, 2021

