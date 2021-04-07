Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez confesses the Old Continent’s interest in him

Johan Vasquez wants to make the big leap to Old continent, the defense of the Pumas of the UNAM He explained that there is nothing concrete, but there is contact with teams in Europe, however, it is concentrated in Liga MX and with the University.

“It is a goal that I have and rumors that have come out, is to play in Europe. I have listened, my representative has been in contact with several teams, but there is nothing concrete, I am not anxious, I do not know what will happen at the end of the tournament , That whatever has to happen”.

Johan Vásquez recognized that what he has experienced in Mexican teamIt is thanks to being a player for a club like Pumas, which has given him more popularity.

The leader of Mexico U23 in the low zone. Key for Pumas UNAM to play the final of the last tournament and one of the TRI referents that ensured its presence in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Johan Vásquez was the best defender of the tournament. PILLAR. @miseleccionmxEN pic.twitter.com/fn20yit5OC – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) March 31, 2021

“For me it was very important, when I was at Rayados, people from the National Team told me that my process would be difficult if I didn’t have minutes. Pumas has given me everything in the National Team, it’s a team that gives you popularity and gives you minutes.

“There are people who place me as one of the best defenders and I thank Pumas, Lillini, Israel and my teammates because without them I would not achieve things, you have to be humble,” he said.

