Pumas de la UNAM: Erik Lira with “resentment” towards Carlos González

The footballer of the Pumas de la UNAM, Erik Lira He assured that Tigres will make things difficult, however, they have to enforce the University Olympic Stadium, so he will not be intimidated by Gignac or his former teammate Carlos Gonzalez.

“You always have to have a winning mentality and Andrés (Lillini) always tells us that we shouldn’t see the opponent’s face because whoever plays against or whoever wants to have the Pumas shirt, and those of Pumas are privileged because few can play in that team, based on that is that I say ‘I am Pumas and no one is going to come to our house, like this case, and no one is going to be able to run more, or play as they play.’ Whoever it is, give it to him.

“Carlos is an excellent person and an excellent player. In the dressing room he was next to me and the last tournament he helped me, he told me what to improve, not to conform and I thank him very much, but I will not see his face, and at the end of the game I will hug him, “he said.

Erik Lira among all the players of Liga MX [Guard1anes2021]: 1st in Tickets

1st in Land Duels Won

3rd in Fouls Received

3rd in Recoveries

3rd in Accurate Long Passing

4th in Blocked Shots

5th in Accurate Passing Future. pic.twitter.com/8713q7OEGf – Statiskicks (@statiskicks) March 3, 2021

“I felt lucky because I looked up at him and it was very impressed on me that when he left he told me that I could achieve great things, not to lower my expectations.”

“We are working very hard to achieve it because we know that it is not the same path, but the same goal.

“I trust myself, but in my teammates I trust twice because whoever plays will do it in the best way, in us it will not stay, at the end of the game they can squeeze our shirt and see that we gave it everything, without a doubt and in the Liguilla Anything can happen because these Pumas are never going to give up a lost ball, ”he said.

