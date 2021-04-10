Pumas beats Necaxa and continues with hopes of Repechage

A single goal was enough for the Cougars to beat the Necaxa visiting and thus keep the flame alive to get into the Repechage of Liga MX.

With people in the stands, the game started quite weak with dangerous approaches by the necaxistas, but that’s how it was.

It was in the second half where there were more actions in the goals of both teams. A more dangerous round trip game by the Rays thanks to the attacks of Kevin Mercado and Martín Barragán; however, this was not enough.

At minute 81 and with a great late pass from Juan Dinenno, Vigon shot in front of the goal to score the winning goal for the university students.

Although there are three dates left for the closing of the tournament, those of Pedregal add 16 points that places them momentarily in the Repechage. But he will have dangerous rivals like Tigres, Puebla and America for the remainder of the championship.

For its part, Necaxa that has 10 points and it is last place in the general classification, it will have as rivals Querétaro, Tijuana and Atlas waiting for miraculous results to sneak into the Repechage although it looks complicated.

EAM