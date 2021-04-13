Pumas avoids a millionaire fine in the Expansion League for being last in the quotient table

Pumas Tabasco, a subsidiary team of the Pumas of the UNAM on the MX Expansion League, will finish the Guardians 2021 tournament in the last place of the Quotient Table, after only achieving 29 points in 29 games and thus, it was positioned as the worst team of the season.

The Tabasco Pumas, although they are in playoff positions, will not be able to play the qualifying rounds, as the regulation stipulates.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Final of the Gold Cup 2021 already has headquarters

Likewise, the regulation will also ‘save’ them from paying the penalty for relegation, since being a subsidiary of one of the Liga MX teams, they are exempted from said fine.

BYE! # Pumas Tabasco is eliminated from Guardianes 2021. Mathematically they qualify if they win their match against Cancun, but being the last place in the percentage table of the Expansion League they cannot play in the league. pic.twitter.com/t18SYspdZz – Pumas En La Piel (@PumasELP) April 13, 2021

The team based in Tabasco is in 12th place in the General Table, therefore, if it is in that position or higher, it will not be able to participate in the qualifying rounds.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: