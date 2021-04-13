Pumas avoids a millionaire fine in the Expansion League for being last in the quotient table

Pumas Tabasco, a subsidiary team of the Pumas of the UNAM on the MX Expansion League, will finish the Guardians 2021 tournament in the last place of the Quotient Table, after only achieving 29 points in 29 games and thus, it was positioned as the worst team of the season.

The Tabasco Pumas, although they are in playoff positions, will not be able to play the qualifying rounds, as the regulation stipulates.

Likewise, the regulation will also ‘save’ them from paying the penalty for relegation, since being a subsidiary of one of the Liga MX teams, they are exempted from said fine.

The team based in Tabasco is in 12th place in the General Table, therefore, if it is in that position or higher, it will not be able to participate in the qualifying rounds.

