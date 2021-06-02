Pumas: Are you going or staying? Gabriel Torres talks about his future before the arrival of reinforcements

Cougars is about to present four reinforcements in the coming days, most of them offensive, so the rumors about the departure of Gabriel Torres began to gain strength in social networks.

However, the Panamanian team, who is concentrated to face the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, clarified his future with the auriazul team before the rumors of his departure.

Also read: Cruz Azul: José de Jesús Corona was provoked by League MX Commissioner

“He didn’t work and that’s where I came in. Now I’m with the national team and we have to be calm. I have to be here and hopefully everything goes well. The coach before coming here gave me all the confidence.”

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez excites the fans with the Bicampeonato

Regarding the signings that are to come, Torres pointed out that they are necessary despite the fact that his position in the team may be affected; however, he hopes a good preseason will take place to get to the tournament well.