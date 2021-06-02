Pumas announced the departure of Luis Quintana for the Apertura 2021

This morning, the Pumas team announced its third loss for the next tournament, it is Luis Quintana, who belonged to the university since 2013, so he will have to find a new club.

For weeks, several media indicated that the central was one of the candidates to leave this summer along with Juan Manuel Iturbe and Federico Waller, who became the first casualties of the auriazul team.

Quintana’s future is uncertain; However, it must be remembered that a few weeks ago, according to César Cuervo, the 29-year-old player has a foot and a half in the Rayos del Necaxa, which will seek to strengthen themselves under the new mandate.

Since the arrival of Andrés Lillini and with the good moment of Johan Vásquez and Nicolás Freire, the Mexican defender had his minutes reduced in the last two tournaments. In the Clausura 2021, he only played two games, while in the Apertura 2020, Quintana played 7 games.