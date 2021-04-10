Pumas: Andrés Lillini worried despite the victory against Club Necaxa

The UNAM Pumas have entered the fight for a place in the playoffs in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, winning by a score of 1-0 as a visitor against Rayos del Necaxa at the start of the activity on matchday 14.

Despite the away win, coach Andrés Lillini He stated in the press videoconference at the end of the game that he was not happy about the performance shown on the field by the University.

“They have hit us too much saying that we do not play at anything, I do not like to win and have that taste of not playing well, but today Pumas did not play well, we did not generate goal plays and we have to improve,” he said.

Regarding the celebration of the goal with the players, the Argentine strategist said that it was a special moment within the squad to take out the pressure that was experienced during the 90 minutes in the victoria stadium.

“We took three valuable points, it was an expression of relief. It was what came out to hug Vigón, I don’t know if he is well or not. An oxygen tank, I was tactically correct in putting two inmates like Leo López and Vigón, it was to risk for to win, we have the best goalkeeper in the league and today it was clear. It is oxygen for what is coming, “he explained.

With this result, the UNAM Pumas rises to the tenth position in the general table with 16 units, awaiting the rest of the matches on matchday 14; while the Rayos del Necaxa remains in 17th place with 10 points.