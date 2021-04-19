Pumas: Andrés Lillini maintains the illusion of going to the playoffs despite the draw against Club Tigres

The Pumas de la UNAM wasted the local condition and equalized without annotations against the Tigres de la UANL, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Andrés Lillini affirmed that the result for the team is not positive, but that the dream of reaching the final phase by repechage remains firm.

“The team started to play better, but this is of little use, this is about winning.”

“We miss an opportunity but it is not the only one, there are two more. We are going to face two very good rivals, Puebla and America, we are on the rise,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist made it clear that he is aware that he continues to depend on himself to achieve the pass to the playoffs and it will be key to achieve a score of three units against Puebla Y America.

