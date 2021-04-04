Pumas: Andrés Lillini commits to reaching the league after the draw against Club Pachuca

The Pumas de la UNAM managed to rescue an agonizing draw in local condition against the Tuzos del Pachuca, in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of Liga MX, in the present Closing tournament 2021.

With four games in the regular role and out of the playoffs, the outlook for the University team to return to the finals in Mexican soccer has become more complicated and with zero margin of error.

In a press videoconference at the end of the meeting, coach Andrés Lillini was forceful with his words and promised that the university team will reach the league of the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“We are not out, we are going to keep thinking about the league until the last opportunity we have, we are never going to lower our arms. The league is our goal and we are going to achieve it,” he declared.

In the absence of the rest of the results on matchday 13, the UNAM Pumas are in position 13 in the general table with 13 units two points away from the playoff spots.

