Pumas and Chivas, the ‘greats’ with more years without being champion in Liga MX

Although the longest streak without a championship in Liga MX continues to be for the Rojinegros del Atlas, the heavy slab with which Cruz Azul carried as the greatest team with the longest years without lifting a league title in Mexican Soccer, will now be loaded by the Pumas of the UNAM, because the university students add ten years without caressing a trophy in the local championship.

Pumas has not achieved a league title in Mexico for an entire decade, followed by Chivas with four years without a title, because the rojiblancos do not win the MX League since the Clausura 2017, when they defeated the UANL Tigres with a 4-3.

Read also; Cruz Azul: Billy Álvarez ‘reappears’ after the La Machine championship in Liga MX

On the third step is the America club, which managed to be champion in the Apertura 2018, precisely against Cruz Azul, defeating them 2-0 with a double by Edson Álvarez at the Azteca Stadium during the Vuelta match.

This is how the worst streaks of Mexican soccer remain without being champion again after the Cruz Azul title: 70 Years Atlas (1951)

31 years Puebla (1990)

22 and a half years Necaxa (1998)

11 years Toluca (2010)

10 years Pumas (2011) pic.twitter.com/7KYSm0sI6g – Rafael Rivera (@ RafaDato2) May 31, 2021

The longest streak without a championship in the MX League continues to be for the Atlas Foxes, who have not tasted the honeys of a league title for 70 years, when they were champions in the 1950-1951 Season.

It is still very far behind La Franja del Puebla with 31 years and Necaxa with 23 years, since they have not been champions since Winter 1998 and 11 years of the Red Devils of Toluca.

Also read: Are you going to Chivas? José de Jesús Corona reveals his future after winning the title with Cruz Azul

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content