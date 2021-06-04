Pumas and Chivas, Club América’s favorite victims in Liga MX

Club América has positioned itself as one of the most winning teams in Liga MX and with 3 titles in the last decade, it is one of the most successful ‘greats’ and likewise, the one that beats the other greats the most duels.

According to the statistics revealed by ‘Hora del futbol’, America’s favorite victims are Pumas, Chivas, Atlas and Cruz Azul, as the teams that have won the most in recent years.

Read also; Cruz Azul: Billy Álvarez ‘reappears’ after the La Machine championship in Liga MX

The source indicates that, of the last 100 victories of the Eagles, Chivas and Pumas are the most defeated rivals, with 7 victories against each.

The last 100 victories of # América in LigaMx

We had to travel 1900 days Chivas and Pumas are the teams that beat the most matches in this period, while with Necaxa they have the least victories with pic.twitter.com/kDL1vBhvNS – Football Time (@andresn) June 4, 2021

After Chivas and Pumas, Atlas and Cruz Azul, Monterrey, Tigres, Pachuca, Puebla, Xolos and Veracruz are the rivals that follow, with 6 duels won against each one.

America’s 100 victories date back just over 5 years, that is, from 2015 to date. Likewise, the study reveals that Toluca and León are the teams that complicate the most, since it only has 4 victories against them.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content