Pumas: Álvaro Morales destroys Nicolás Freire and Johan Vásquez after the failure in the Clausura 2021

The Pumas of the UNAM consummated the failure in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, having no chance to play the playoffs after falling home to the Águilas del América on matchday 17.

Faced with this situation, Álvaro Morales, the narrator and commentator of ESPN, lashed out hard at the defenders Nicolas Freire Y Johan Vasquez for their performance in the contest.

“Vásquez and Freire have a terrible defensive coordination, they are more coordinated chip and capulina, when they made their films, among other things,” he said.

It should be noted that the UNAM Pumas have confirmed through the words of the board that the coach Andres Lillini He will remain as the coach for the Liga MX 2021 Apertura tournament.

