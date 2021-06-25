Pumas: Alfredo Talavera, the best ‘penalty cutter’ in Liga MX

Alfredo Talavera, goalkeeper of the Pumas de la UNAM and former goalkeeper of the Red Devils of Toluca, is the best of the entire Liga MX when it comes to penalties, according to data from the latest tournaments in Mexican soccer.

According to information from Statiskicks, in the last five seasons of the Liga MX, Alfredo Talavera has saved a total of seven penalties, of which two were with the Cougars and the other five with the Devils of Toluca.

Behind him is Camilo Vargas, goalkeeper for the Rojinegros del Atlas, with six saved penalties. Followed by Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul), Rodolfo Cota (León) and Sebastián Sosa (Monarcas Morelia), with four penalties.

Other goalkeepers that appear on this list are Raúl Gudiño, Nahuel Guzmán, Luis Malagón and Carlos Acevedo. While goalkeepers like Guillermo Ochoa, from Águilas del América, do not appear in this top.

