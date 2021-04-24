Pumas: Alfredo Talavera “emulates” Jorge Campos with a great play against Puebla (VIDEO)

Goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera took the honors of making the most remarkable play in the match of the UNAM Pumas against the Puebla Strip, in the action of matchday 16 of the MX League in the Closing tournament 2021.

In the 90th minute, the Mexican goalkeeper took the ball after taking the corner kick and seeing the free space, he left the area to start the attack of the Universitarios to the midfield in the style of Jorge Campos ‘The Immortal’.

In the end, the play ended in a ball as a way for the goalkeeper of the poblanos Antony silva and leaving the scoreboard with an equalizer without annotations that allows them to dream of achieving a direct pass to the league to those of Angelopolis.

While the Auriazules rise to the reclassification positions momentarily in the absence of the rest of the activity on matchday 16 of the MX League, which continues with the matches Xolos de Tijuana vs Rayos del Necaxa and Mazatlán FC vs Esmeraldas de León.

