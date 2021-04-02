Pumas: Alan Mozo reveals the key to the misstep of the University students in the Clausura 2021

The Pumas de la UNAM have lived both sides of the coin under the tutelage of coach Andrés Lillini in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, being out of the playoff spots after being runner-up in the Apertura 2020.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, the defender Alan Mozo brought to light that the mental issue has been the main factor that has derived the change of course within the University campus.

“I see a mental factor. The last tournament was a good tournament and reaching the final, not winning it and starting again, mentally it costs you,” he said.

Regarding the departure of striker Carlos González to the UANL Tigers, the Mexican defender affirmed that his absence has been felt in the offensive game generation in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“” We do miss Charly. He gave us a lot. But its absence I do not believe that it is the main factor “, detailed.

The Pumas de la UNAM are in the final part of their preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Liga MX in local condition against the Tuzos del Pachuca.