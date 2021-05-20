Pumas: Alan Mozo and Luis Fernando Quintana would be arriving in Necaxa

The team of Cougars prepares important changes for the next tournament after the failure in the Closing 2021. In recent days there has been talk of two new additions in the attack zone; however, some players would come out of the auriazul box.

According to the TUDN reporter, César Cuervo, the board would be analyzing the loan of one of its key players, we are talking about Alan Mozo, who has gone down in recent tournaments, in addition to some indiscipline.

The source points out that the side of the Olympic Selection has great possibilities of going on loan to the team of NecaxaEven if he leaves, Cuervo points out that 20-year-old defender Izequel Domínguez could return.

#PUMAS Luis Fernando Quintana with a foot and a half in Necaxa. ALAN MOZO also with the possibility of leaving on loan to Aguascalientes. If that happens, Idekel Domínguez would be an option to return. They are looking for left back and left steering wheel. @ DeportesWRADIO pic.twitter.com/Zb9SW5uDZ2 – César Cuervo (@elCesarCuervo) May 20, 2021

Likewise, another of those involved to go to the Aguascalientes team is the central Luis Fernando Quintana placeholder image, who would have a foot and a half outside the university institution. For that reason, one of the board’s priorities is to reinforce the winger and left wing.