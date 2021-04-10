Pumas achieves agonizing victory against Club Necaxa in Liga MX (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Pumas de la UNAM are fully involved in the fight for a place in the playoffs at the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX, when they prevailed as a visitor by a score of 1-0 against Rayos del Necaxa, at the start of the activity on matchday 14.

With a goal from another game, the Pedregal team beat Necaxa 1-0, a result that placed them for the first time in 8 games within the 2021 Guardians Repechage area. The cats did not shine in front, they had fortune in the background by the constant failures of the Rayos, but found the net after a cue from Juan Dinenno and a volley shot of Juan Pablo Vigón, which gave life to the auriazules, so much so that it was shouted by a good number of feline followers who gathered at the Victoria.

The meeting had little in the first half, as the danger reached the final stretch with a couple of shots of Martin Barragan who found no door, and a popcorn Idekel Dominguez, former auriazul soccer player, who planted himself in the feline area but headed weakly at the hands of Alfredo Talavera.

But everything that was saved in the first 45 minutes detonated in the complement, because just at 46 ‘ Alan Mozo He led a counter with which he left Dinenno alone, who could not control well before the goalkeeper’s departure Edgar Hernandez.

Minutes later, Maxi Rooms he lost one of the clearest of the premises with an intermission to the far post that he could not sign, because his header was stopped by Talavera, who later turned off the danger by stretching out to cover a second shot.

At 75 ‘, Juan Delgado led one against that Rodrigo Aguirre he did not manage to define because Alan Mozo did not win and covered the Uruguayan’s shot with the sweep. A minute later, Álvarez was close to opening the scoring with a cross to the near post that hit the wood.

At 10 minutes from the end, when the match had slowed down, Mozo found space on the right wing, served for Dinenno, who as a taco prolonged the arrival of Vigón, who sent a flash to the goalkeeper’s first post, in what was, officially, the Pumas’ first shot on goal.

Necaxa tried little and was virtually left out of the Final Phase, since he only aspires to reach 19 units, one less than those achieved by Puebla, which slipped into the Repechage in 12th place of the 2020 Guardianes. Pumas has the ticket in their hands, because at the moment they were placed in the 10th place of the classification and closes with two matches in University City.