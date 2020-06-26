The Pumas coach accepted that the economic situation of the team is difficult, so they may resort to loans from players

Jesus Ramirez, sports president of the Cougars UNAM of soccer, affirmed this Thursday that the economic situation of the team is complicated due to the pandemic of COVID-19 and a good option would be to reinforce yourself with borrowed players.

“The economic part is very difficult, that’s why the contracting part has been complicated and perhaps the operations are done with more loans,” said the manager in a video conference.

Ramírez denied that Pumas already has an agreement for Uruguayan goalkeeper Martín Campaña, who plays for the Argentinian Independiente, to go on loan to the Pumas.

“At the moment there is nothing concrete in what refers to reinforcements, neither with the archer, nor with anyone; they are speculations. The doorman representative says his version, but there is nothing concrete, “he explained.

However, Ramírez did not deny that Pumas has contacted several teams to provide reinforcement options for the Tournament Opening 2020.

“It is obvious that you have to make contact with several teams to know how the conditions are,” he said.

The manager accepted that the team’s coach, the Spanish Miguel González, has not only made recommendations to strengthen the goal, but also for other positions in which he, as sports president, has also set himself.

“Not only does it have to do with a request from Míchel, but you are analyzing all the positions, and yes, emphasis has been placed on the goal, but also on other positions that we have seen that we must strengthen,” he explained.

On the availability that Pumas players accept a reduction in its salary to help the team overcome the crisis, Jesus Ramirez He confessed that the talks on the matter have already started with the campus.

“We have tried to make the players aware of the economic situation and how a club works. All this has to bring us to a midpoint to reach a consensus to work better, “he added.

Referring to the coronavirus crisis, Jesús Ramírez recalled that it is not exclusive to Pumas, but to all Mexican soccer teams.

“With the lack of money in all the clubs perhaps more loans will be made, and in that sense we have had communication with presidents of other teams, but we have to evaluate the sporting and economic aspects to make any incorporation possible.”

With information from .