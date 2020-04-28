The situation due to the coronavirus in the world has only improved, the world of music has had to stop due to this pandemic that has taken a lot of lives. Music festivals and live concerts have had to be postponed or outright canceled as authorities still do not believe it safe to have thousands of people gathered in one place, And of course that our country is no exception, because now the GNP Pulse has had to change the date of its 2020 edition.

Through a statement published on their social networks, the organizers announced that the festival that was planned to take place this May 30 at the Old Querétaro Airport, They have decided to move it to the second semester of this year –to be exact until October 31, 2020–. “We hope to see you very soon, with the warm smile you have always offered us,” they said in the same message.

Pulso GNP has always been a reflection of the people of Querétaro. In the midst of the world situation, we have decided to postpone the 2020 edition of the Festival until October 31 of this year.

We hope to see you very soon, with the warm smile that you have always offered us. pic.twitter.com/L6o2VLT2Fv – GNP Pulse Festival (@PulsoGNP) April 27, 2020

This year the GNP Pulse brings one of the most interesting posters in its history, as on other occasions the festival presented us with a lineup that anyone could enjoy, with national and international acts of all kinds of genres that undoubtedly attracted attention, led by Madness, Evanescence, Cold War Kids, The Fabulous Cadillacs, Swarm, Hello Seahorse! and until Male Band.

Now we only have to wait a few more months to launch into Querétaro and enjoy one of the fastest growing festivals in our country. While the expected October 31 arrives, Czech Around here how the 2019 edition of the GNP Pulse was put with bands like Interpol, Wolfmother, Mon Laferte, The Authentic Decadents, Little Jesus and many more.