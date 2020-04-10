With the season paralyzed for well-known reasons, the pulse between Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer It is also parked for the moment. We take advantage of the break to analyze some curious facts about the career of these three great aces of the racket that have coincided in time and make it difficult to decide who is the best of all time.

Difficult to answer who is the best of all time and this article is not intended to give an answer. Difficult is to opt for one, more when they are still active and who knows where their roof is. What we will do is dive into some of the data that leaves us a fight between three titans, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who have taken over 56 of the last 65 Grand Slams disputed. And it is said soon.

Who was the earliest to win a Grand Slam?

Of three, the youngest to win a title in the highest category is Rafa Nadal, who raised his first Roland Garros when he was just 19 years old, in 2005. This is followed by Novak Djokovic, with his first title in Melbourne in 2008, months before turning 21 and Federer conquered his first Wimbledon in 2003, about to celebrate his 22nd years. Curiously, none of them have the record of earliness when it comes to winning a Grand Slam, nor in a specific Grand Slam.

Nadal, with his first Musketeers Cup in Paris (2005) / .

Who has more titles?

With more years active on the circuit, Roger Federer is the one with the most titles, with 103 trophies; followed by Rafa Nadal, with 85 and Djokovic, with 79 titles throughout his career.

And top trophies?

Although Federer has 20 Grand Slams, the record on the men’s circuit, Nadal is just one from the Swiss and Djokovic is also close, with 17. But if we also take into account the number of titles of Masters 1000, which is located in The first place is Rafa Nadal, with his 35 titles in this category. That is, between Grand Slams and Masters 1000, Nadal has 54 trophies; followed by Djokovic, with 51, while Federer has 48.

In addition, Nadal has two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cup, aspects in which he surpasses both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Who has the best percentage of efficiency in finals?

In this respect they are pretty similar. Djokovic and Nadal have won 69% of the occasions they have played in a final: the Serb has won 79 of his 113 finals, while Nadal has won the title 85 times out of his 123 disputed finals. Federer has an effectiveness percentage of 66%, having taken the trophy 103 times out of the 156 finals played by the Basel player.

Who’s in charge of every Grand Slam?

It could be said that Roland Garros is Nadal territory for his 12 titles in 15 participations, that Wimbledon is Federer’s garden, with his 8 crowns in the Cathedral of tennis in 21 participations and that Djokovic is Mr. Melbourne thanks to his 8 titles in aussies lands. The US Open is at the moment the most neutral tournament given Federer’s five titles, Nadal’s four and Djokovic’s three.

Djokovic with his first title in Melbourne in 2008; Nadal with his first Roland Garros in 2005 and Federer with his first Wimbledon in 2003 (.)

But … who has been faster to conquer each surface?

Nadal was 100% effective. In his first participation in the final table of Roland Garros he reached the final and conquered the title (2005), while Federer needed eight participations to reach his first final, which yielded to that of Manacor. Identical situation for Djokovic, who needed eight visits to Paris to reach the final, but Nadal deprived him of the title.

Indisputable is Nadal’s specialization on the ground, but be careful because the Spanish also leads Djokovic and Federer on the grass as far as stepping in a final more quickly is concerned. Nadal reached the Wimbledon final in his third participation, although it was not until the fifth when he won it. Federer played his first final in his fifth year in the final table of the English Grand Slam and took the title (2003), while Djokovic needed seven editions to set foot in his first final in London and win his first crown at the All England Club.

At US Open, Djokovic, despite having fewer titles than the three in that tournament, was the one who needed the fewest participations to reach his first final, on his third visit to New York, although he won the first trophy in his seventh year. Federer made it to the fifth, first final and first title, while Nadal needed eight visits to New York to step on his first final and take the title.

In MelbourneFederer also reached his first final in his fifth appearance in Australia and took the title, an aspect in which he coincides with Nadal. Djokovic became champion in his fourth year in the final table of the Australian Open.

Nadal and Djokovic greet each other after the final in Rome in 2019 (.)

Which crossing has occurred more times in the circuit?

The crossing that has occurred most times is the duel between Nadal and Djokovic, up to 55 times. After that of Federer and the Serbian, 50, while Nadal and Federer have met in 40 official matches.

Who wins in the face to face?

In this facet it is successful Novak Djokovic, The Serbian has won more times against Rafa Nadal (29-26) and Roger Federer (27-23) than he has lost against them. If Nadal has a slight disadvantage with Djokovic in the face-to-face, before Federer the thing changes: the one from Manacor has won it 24 times, compared to the 16 victories of the Swiss, but beware because in the last confrontations between the two it has been Federer the one who has taken the duel the most times.

Who has had a more prolific year?

In this regard, Federer is the one that has so far managed to add more titles in the same year, with up to 12 trophies in 2006, one less in 2004 and 2005. In the case of Nadal, 2005 was the year with the most titles. (11) and in 2013 he raised 10 trophies. Djokovic also conquered 11 titles in 2015 and a dozen in 2011.

And who has been longest as number one?

All three can boast of having finished the year at the top of the ranking up to five times throughout their career, although the longest has been at the top of the table It has been Roger Federer, with 310 weeks, a record that Novak Djokovic hopes to beat once the activity resumes, let’s remember that right now the ranking is frozen.

None have achieved the double Grand Slam (.)

What challenge does the three of them miss?

None have managed to complete the double Grand Slam, that is, to conquer at least twice each of the four Grand Slams that are contested each year. Both Federer and Djokovic have a second crown pending in Paris, while Nadal is reluctant to bite the title for the second time in Melbourne.