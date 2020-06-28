The coronavirus pandemic may have ended in Spain (let’s cross our fingers so that there are no outbreaks), but the Covid-19 will continue with us for a long time. We also know which are the routes of contagion, and almost all of them are located in the face: mouth, nose, eyes and ears. NASA has developed a DIY necklace called Pulse, which vibrates when we bring our hands closer to our faces.

Experts say that most of the Covid-19 infections have occurred at home or at work, when we touch an object or the fluids of a infected person with our hands, and put them on our faces. Even wearing a mask we sometimes scratch an eye or an ear without realizing it.

This is a serious problem for many people, especially the most nervous, who are constantly touching their faces: they scratch their eyes, touch their cheeks, nose or mouth. It is a reflex act that is done without thinking, and that is why it is so difficult to avoid. NASA wants to help eliminate it with the Pulse necklace, which you can see in this video:

Pulse is a proximity necklace that has an infrared sensor that covers the entire face, as we can see in the video. When we bring a hand closer to the face, the sensor detects it and emits a buzz, which increases as we get closer to the hand.

It can’t stop you from touching your face, but this kind of warning buzz it is very effective in altering our muscle memory. Without us noticing, the brain will learn that every time we put our hands to our faces, we notice a buzz. Automatically, in a few days we will stop doing it. It is a reflex act that is corrected with another reflex act.

This NASA Pulse necklace It consists of an infrared proximity sensor, a coin-sized vibration motor, a power button, and a battery. The case can be printed with a 3D printer:

Best of all is that NASA offers all the instructions so we can make it ourselves. You have them on this website of their Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The mentioned components are very easy to get in any electronics store, and the case can be printed with your own 3D printer, or ordered in any store that prints what you ask for, sending the 3D print file.

It is an interesting solution If you are a person who puts your hands to your face constantly, or you know someone who does. In a few days of use, you will get rid of the habit.