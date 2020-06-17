Scientists discovered a pulsar just after birth, a discovery that can help explain the origin of the most powerful explosions that occur in the Universe

An international team of scientists discovered a “pulsating star”Or click as soon as it is born, a discovery that can help explain the origin of the most powerful explosions that occur in the universe.

They are the remnants of an ancient massive star (a magnetar) located 15 thousand light years away, within the Milky Way, and whose magnetic field is billions of times more powerful than Earth’s.

The research, led by scientists from the CSIC and whose results are published today in ‘The Astrophysical Journal Letters‘, Made possible by observations from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) XMM-Newton X-ray telescope, NASA’s Swift and NuSTAR satellites, and the Sardinia Radio Telescope (Italy).

It is a pulsating star or pulsar, which researchers refer to as a “magnetic” and gravitational monster, observed shortly after birth.

The pulsars, the CSIC has reported today, are among the most unusual objects in the universe and they form at the end of the life of massive stars by violent supernova explosions.

These extreme events leave also extreme stellar debris, like hot, dense, magnetized remnants that emit radiation unpredictably, and launch energetic space x-ray and gamma in periods of time ranging from milliseconds to several years.

East press “baby” was first observed by the Swift Observatory of the POT in March, and now the instruments of the European XMM-Newton telescope have caught an explosion from there.

It would also be the youngest pulsar of the approximately 3,000 known in the Milky Way, and belongs to a strange category of stars, that of the “magnetar”.

According to the data provided by the CSIC, this one has more characteristics that make it special, since it is one of the fastest rotating objects ever observed, and is capable of rotating once every 1.36 seconds, despite containing the mass of twice the Sun and a diameter of only 25 kilometers.

“The magnetars are fascinating objects And this baby seems especially intriguing for its extreme features; the fact that it can be observed both on radio waves and on X-rays offers us a key clue to resolve the current scientific debate about the nature of a specific type of stellar remnant: pulsars, “explained the researcher from the CSIC Nanda Rea.

The scientist performs her work in the Institute of Space Sciences (ICE-CSIC), in Barcelona, ​​and has led the observations of the ESA and NASA.

According to scientists, these types of findings shed light on understanding the stellar content of the Milky Way and reveal the complexity of phenomena that occur all over the Universe.

