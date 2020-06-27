“I left him for my mother,” explains Laura. “He was very afraid of the coronavirus and asked me please if I could stop it,” he says. So it was. Confinement began and Laura stopped smoking.

It’s not the only one. According to a Public Health survey of more than 17,000 people, of those people who made a daily consumption tobacco before confinement, a 6.73% have stopped smoking during confinement, and a 5.98% have reduced their consumption.

The percentages increase if we talk about those who have tried it, 13.5% and the vast majority, the 70% have done it on their own, only one 9% with the help of drugs.

“The reduction in consumption has been greater in certain subgroups of the population, such as students, the unemployed population or those with an ERTE employment situation,” the report indicates.

The explanation is in the deprivation of physical socialization. “In many cases, there are smokers who are what we call ‘social smokers'”, explains Belén Sánchez, a psychologist at the Spanish Association Against Cancer. These people “associate tobacco use” with moments of “being with others having a coffee, a meal …”.

In that same line it is pronounced Emilio Salguero, family doctor of the health center of Valdepasillas, of Badajoz and delegate for Extremadura of the GAT (Group of Approach to Tobacco addiction) of the Semfyc. Those people have been deprived of those companies. For that reason, lacking that stimulus, they have had a chance not to smoke.

Also, confinement has broken the routines, also closely associated with tobacco use. So in the back to normal and those routines, you have to follow a few steps to avoid falling again. “It is very important that they remember themselves and even point out the benefits they have obtained and that they surely notice for having stopped smoking,” Sánchez explains.

“Think that you think less and less about tobacco and that those intense desires last less time and are less strong,” insists Salguero.

Almost a quarter of the population smokes

The data from this survey is more important if possible when put in perspective. The latest official figures from the Ministry of Health, which are up to the year 2017, indicate that the prevalence of daily tobacco consumption was decreasing in the population aged 15 and over, reaching up to 22%.

However, according to the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine, between 2017 and 2019 the percentage of smokers in Spain has slightly increased, up to 23.3%, almost a quarter of the population and with an average daily consumption of 10 cigarettes.

On the other hand, deaths attributable to tobacco were in 2017, 22,121. A figure above of those in the early 2000s, where they were below 20,000. And according to the latest data, still 90% of deaths from lung cancer are due to smoking in Spain.

The lie of “for one, nothing happens”

«If it’s true that two weeks ago I smoked one », Laura admits. She went out for drinks and “they went to more and I ordered one.” Sánchez warns that this is one of the greatest dangers once in the ‘new normal’: «The process of abstinence is long, does not end in the first two months. There are a number of dangers in the coming days and it is: for one, nothing happens. And if it happens in 90% of cases ».

Nicotine causes addiction. The problem with the ex-smoker is not that she might want a cigarette in a circumstantial way: it is that she would like to smoke a whole pack.

“After one goes a second, a third and a fourth …”, continues Sánchez. And the same indicates Salguero: «In my experience, I have not met anyone who does not know that is the doom for smoking again. (…) The logical thing is that you end up in the tobacconist buying a package ».