. – Here’s a good reason to close the toilet lid before pulling the chain: A new study done through computer modeling shows how flushing a toilet can send a cloud of tiny particles containing fecal matter into the air, fecal matter which in turn could carry the coronavirus.

Doctors have shown that the coronavirus can live and replicate in the digestive system, and evidence of the virus has been found in human waste. It is considered a possible transmission route.

Now, a team at Yangzhou University in China has used computer modeling to show how water from a toilet flush could spray the air to a height of nearly a meter (three feet), researchers wrote in the Physics of Fluids magazine.

“It can be expected that the speed will be even higher when a toilet is used frequently, as in the case of a family toilet in a busy season or a public toilet serving a densely populated area,” Ji said in a statement. -Xiang Wang, from Yangzhou University, who worked on the study.

Other studies have strongly suggested that norovirus, a common cause of vomiting and diarrhea, can be transmitted through the toilets.

In April, researchers had suggested that baths could be a way to spread the coronavirus.

“Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 contamination in surface and air samples outside isolation rooms, and experimental data showing that SARS-CoV-2 can live in aerosols for three hours, should already elicit concern about this mode of transmission and drive further research, ”Carmen McDermott of the University of Washington School of Medicine and colleagues in the Journal of Hospital Infection wrote in April.

“Fecal loss appears to occur in patients without gastrointestinal symptoms, which could make asymptomatic people without respiratory symptoms a source of fecal transmission,” they added.

At least one researcher who was not involved in the study said it made sense, even if the approach was theoretical.

“The viral load in the stool and the fraction of the resulting aerosol that contains the virus are unknown. Even if the virus were contained in the aerosols produced, it is unknown whether the virus would remain infectious. There is still no clear evidence of fecal-oral transmission, ”Bryan Bzdek, an aerosol researcher at the British University of Bristol, said in a statement.

“The study authors suggest that whenever possible, we should keep the toilet seat low when we pull the chain, clean the toilet seat and any other contact areas frequently, and wash our hands after using the toilet. While this study cannot demonstrate that these measures will reduce transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, many other viruses are transmitted via the fecal-oral route, so these are good hygiene practices to have anyway, “he added. .