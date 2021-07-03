pull out a flag and it comes up

Pablo Casado, in the fifteenth Congress of the Popular Party of the Valencian Community. (Photo: Popular Party)

The leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has been this Saturday in the fifteenth Congress of the Popular Party of the Valencian Community, in which Carlos Mazón has been elected as regional president of the party.

In his speech, the national leader of the ‘popular’ has once again charged the prisoners of the Catalan ‘procés’ against the pardons. Casado has criticized that “they are very cowardly” and that Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister, “has deceived Spain by spending a few more months in Moncloa.”

“Is it bravery to lie to all Spaniards?” Asked an angry Casado.

In addition, the PP politician has left a more than striking intervention closure. The “popular” leader has taken out a flag of the Valencian Community that he had hidden on the lectern and has closed his speech energetically.

“This flag for someone born in Palencia, of a Leonese father and a mother with Cantabrian descent, is also mine not only because I am married to an Elche from Alicante,” he began.

Casado has assured that for him the Valencia Community is also his land “I cannot conceive of a Spain without it. I will defend her, I will continue to love her and I will do it with the best ”, he has settled.

