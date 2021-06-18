Pull her swimsuit, Alexa Dellanos and showed off charms with oil | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model and American influencer Alexa Dellanos is enjoying a small vacation in Puerto Rico and from the hotel room he decided to show us the swimsuit that he will be using on his trip to visit the pool and the Beach.

That’s right, this is a blue swimsuit with orange, with which she decided to show us her charms which were full of oil to tan, ready to catch color and to continue sharing her beauty.

The photograph was published in his Official instagram just a few minutes ago and her fans quickly arrived to support her and give her their likes as well as commenting, just as her friends and fellow models did, who recognize how beautiful she is.

The most interesting thing of all is that he will surely continue to upload more photographs of this style, taking advantage of the fact that he is in that paradisiacal place and always ready for his fans to enjoy his entertainment pieces as much as possible, as well as that he is looking to grow his network even more. main social Instagram.

Recently the young woman surpassed 4 million followers, a number that she struggled a bit to get there but something that she will surely overcome very soon and for which she will be celebrating with her loved ones who support her in everything she does.

Such is the case of her boyfriend Alec Monopoly, a successful young man who dedicates himself to making murals and designing a creative person who very much enjoys the company of Alexa and who is very much in love with her, in addition to accepting her as she is and supporting her by helping her take her photos and videos.

In addition, she has also managed to support him on some occasions by filming the realization of his murals, they make a very good team and all entrepreneurs are always improving themselves.

In Show News we will continue to bring you the best information on Alexa Dellanos, the beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanos (popular Telemundo presenter), who does not stop exceeding the quality of her photos in each publication she makes, as well as always thinking of her fans helping them to spend an excellent time with his personality, his pretty face and his enviable figure.