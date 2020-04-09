Pulitzer Prizes postpones announcement of this year’s winners for global outbreak | Instagram

The global outbreak has put in check and has stopped the entire world, the Pulitzer Prizes joins the list that has stopped its work and announced it will postpone the announcement of this year’s winners.

The organization announced last Tuesday the decision made by the board of directors of the Pulitzer Prizes, same that highlight the best of journalism and the arts.

The new date was promoted for April 20 to May 4, the board noted.

The administrator of the Prize, Dana Canedy, noted that the board is made up mostly of journalists who are directly reporting the pandemic of the coronavirus

As they focus on this critical mission, this postponement will give us additional time to carefully evaluate the Pulitzer 2020 finalists, Canedy said.

Likewise, he added, today more than ever the mission of journalism it is a vital public service.

Today more than ever this moment underscores the mission of journalism to provide a vital public service. It also demonstrates the ability of literature and the arts to transport and uplift the human spirit in difficult times. The Pulitzer Prizes will continue their mandate of more than a century to celebrate this excellence.

Similarly, the lunch that is commonly held at the University of Columbia in May it was also postponed to the end of this year.

While some of the details for a reception subsequent for the winners will be announced in the near future.

It is worth mentioning that the delivery of the “Pulitzer Prizes“Journalism has been delivered since 1917, when the first of them was delivered and is one of the most prestigious honors in the field in the United States.

Prizes are awarded each year in twenty-one categories. In twenty of them, the winners receive a certificate and 10,000 dollars in cash while the winner in the public service category of the journalism contest gets a gold medal.