Pulisic on winning the Champions League: “I hope there are children in the United States dreaming of being able to do the same”

Only one American had been able to lift the UEFA champions league in history and it was in 1997 with Jovan Kirovski. It took 23 years later for Christian pulisic conquer the second and with an added value: be the first to dispute it.

Pulisic became the first American footballer to play in a Champions League final by entering in the 66th minute for Timo Werner. And at 72 ‘he had a clear goal play after meeting with Kai havertz and sent her out. The match was already 0-1 and thus would culminate in favor of Chelsea FC.

In the final he played 24 minutes and made 11 of the 16 passes he made. He won three games and had four recoveries. He took danger as a left winger and got on perfectly with the German Havertz.

During the tournament he played 398 minutes, scored 2 goals, gave two assists, created 11 scoring opportunities and had a passing percentage of 81%.

“There is no way to explain this moment. I never thought of being able to be here. I hope that there are children in the United States dreaming of being able to do the same, you can do whatever you propose, ”he declared in the mixed zone.

Pulisic is the eighth Concacaf champion

There are already eight footballers who represented Concacaf and were Champions of the Champions League. The first was Jovan Kirovsky in 1997 and from there several countries shared the following champions:

Jovan Kirovsky (USA): Borussia Dortmund in 1997

Dwight Yorke (Trinidad and Tobago): Manchester United in 1999

Rafael Márquez (Mexico): FC Barcelona in 2006

David Suazo (Honduras): Inter Milan in 2010

Jonathan Dos Santos (Mexico): FC Barcelona in 2011

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica): Real Madrid in 2016, 2017 and 2018

Alphonso Davies (Canada): FC Bayern Munich in 2020

Christian Pulisic (USA): Chelsea FC in 2021.