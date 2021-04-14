Pulisic equaled Messi’s Champions League record

Apr 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM CEST

Chelsea’s American footballer, Christian Pulisic, equaled last Tuesday the record of fouls received in a Champions League match, Leo Messi had it alone, when he was knocked down up to 11 times by Porto players, in the return of the quarterfinals of the highest European competition. The winger, by completing a fantastic performance, unhinged the Portuguese club’s footballers who only found a way to stop him through infractions.

Messi, in the semifinals of 2011 against Real Madrid, in the second leg, spent the match driving the Real Madrid footballers ‘crazy’ who, as happened to Pulisic, They chose harshness and bad arts to stop the bleeding that the Argentine footballer was causing, reaching 11 fouls.

Thanks to the great performance of the American, Chelsea, despite losing the match 1-0 after a magnificent goal from Chile’s Taremi, got the pass to the semifinals, where they are already waiting for their rival, which will be announced this Wednesday after the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid is over.

Pulisic came into contact with the ball up to 100 times, completing more dribbles than any other footballer, recovering 7 balls and winning 16 duels, statistics that earned him the award for best footballer of the match.

The forward is experiencing one of his sweetest moments since joining Chelsea. With 3 goals in the last two Premier League matches, the Champions League match confirms his improvement and the desire to return to being regular and assert the price they paid for him at the time.