Puigdemont’s lawyer believes that the decision of the TUE guarantees that he enters “freely” in Spain

Lawyer Gonzalo Boye has argued that the decision of the General Court of the European Union (TEU) to temporarily lift the waiver of immunity as MEP the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont – whom he represents – guarantees that you can enter and move “freely” in Spain and for the rest of the EU countries.

Nevertheless, has recommended to Puigdemont not to travel to Catalonia because he is convinced that Spain will not apply that interpretation, he explained in an interview in Rac1 collected by Europa Press.

In his opinion, the precautionary decision of the TUE to restore immunity to Puigdemont and to the MEPs of Junts Clara Ponsatí and Toni Comín – which the European Parliament raised in response to the request of the investigating judge of the 1-O case, Pablo Llarena- – “it is against the Supreme Court“, not against the government nor against the European Parliament, he said.

“I have no doubt that President Puigdemont will return to Catalonia much sooner than others would like. In fact, the date seems irresponsible to say, but we have been working in this direction for three and a half years, “he said.

Boye has also claimed that Spain “participate in the EU fully and non-selectively, that not only participates for the cohesion funds but also for the implementation of human rights “.