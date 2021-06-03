Puigdemont’s lawyer believes that the decision of the European Justice guarantees his entry into Spain

The lawyer of the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, Gonzalo Boye, with him (Photo: ODD ANDERSEN / AFP / Getty Images)

The lawyer Gonzalo Boye has argued that the decision of the General Court of the European Union (TUE) to temporarily lift the suspension of immunity as MEP for the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont guarantees that he can enter and move “freely” in Spain. Also for the rest of the EU countries.

Boye has indicated that the precautionary decision of the TEU to restore immunity to Puigdemont and to the MEPs of Junts Clara Ponsatí and Toni Comín “is against the Supreme Court”, not against the Government or the European Parliament. It should be remembered that the European Parliament had lifted that immunity in response to the request of the investigating judge in the 1-O case, Pablo Llarena.

President Puigdemont will return to Catalonia much earlier than others would like Gonzalo Boye, Puigdemont’s lawyer, in an interview on RAC 1

“I have no doubt that President Puigdemont is going to return to Catalonia much sooner than others would like. In fact, the date seems irresponsible to say it to me, but we have been working in this direction for three and a half years, ”said Gonzalo Boye in an interview on RAC 1.

The lawyer’s advice to the former president

However, Boye has recommended to Puigdemont not to travel to Catalonia because he is convinced that Spain will not apply that interpretation. The lawyer for the former president of the Generalitat has also demanded that Spain “participate in the EU fully and not selectively, that it not only participate for cohesion funds but also for the implementation of human rights.”

