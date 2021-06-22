Puigdemont, the big loser after Sánchez’s pardons

The pardons will not be applied to the escaped politicians since they were not tried in the Supreme Court case. (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO / . via .)

Yes Carles puigdemont He would not have escaped hidden in a car on October 29, 2017, now he would be in a situation like that of those convicted of the ‘procés’. But this is not going to happen. As the vast majority of legal experts agree, the approval of the pardons this Tuesday does not affect in any way to the ‘expresident’ of the Generalitat. The measure of grace is adjusted to politicians sentenced by 1-O. And Puigdemont, like the ‘ex-councilors’ Toni Comin, Clara Ponsatí, Lluís Puig and the secretary general of ERC, Marta Rovira, were not tried in the Supreme Court case.

That matter, therefore, will continue without an agreed solution. And the coalition government has shown no interest in solving it. They understand that right now it does not touch. And it will not be put on the table since nothing suggests that any of them present in Spain as long as they are activated the arrest warrants that weigh on them and that not long ago – in March – were ratified by the Constitutional Court. Puigdemont himself has stated on multiple occasions that he will only return to Spain when he can do so “as a free person.”

They get rid, yes, of those orders take effect in the whole of Europe. They have freedom of movement, as was clear during the march held last year in Perpignan (France), but little else. Exile was a sentimental resource exploited by Junts during the presidency of Quim Torra. But now that the polls they have granted the presidency to Pere Aragonés, the role of Puigdemont as a martyr loses integers. And its political and media projection will depend on whether the ‘president’ is willing to distribute the game or not. Because it has already been shown that there were more alternatives than Puigdemont’s single plan.

And the worst for Puigdemont may be yet to come. That is nothing else to see Oriol Junqueras returning to politics. In practice, absolute disqualification to which the political leaders of the ‘procés’ were sentenced lasts as long as their prison terms. So that, if the pardon decree Including it, the disqualification could expire the same day as the conviction. Being able to hold public office again and even stand for elections. In other words, whoever was the ‘vice president’ of the Generalitat could appear on an electoral list while whoever was its ‘president’ could not.

Everything would change if instead of pardons what the Government processed it was an amnesty. And on this dilemma pivots the strategy of Junts who have charged hard against the measures of grace that today will be stamped on stamped paper after the Council of Ministers.

