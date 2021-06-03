Puigdemont regains immunity as provisional MEP until final order is issued

Carles Puigdemont, former president of the Generalitat. (Photo: Getty)

The General Court of the European Union has decided to provisionally paralyze the suspension of the European parliamentary immunity of the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont and his former councilors Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, all three with seats in the European Parliament for JxCAT.

The vice president of the General Court of the EU orders that the execution of Parliament’s decisions be suspended “until the order is adopted that ends the present procedure of provisional measures,” the court has reported.

The plenary session of the European Parliament decided last March to process the requests sent by the Supreme Court for the three pro-independence politicians to be tried in Spain for their role in the ‘procés’.

The defense of Puigdemont, Comín and Ponsatí appealed the decision before the European Justice and requested precautionary measures on May 26 to paralyze the suspension, arguing that there was a “real and imminent risk” of being arrested and imprisoned, which would prevent them represent citizens during the remainder of their mandate.

