Puigdemont recovers the license plate from his house and considers the incident closed

The former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont has reported this Sunday on social networks that he has been plate restored that was at the entrance of his house in Waterloo (Belgium).

In this way, it has already closed the incident, occurred on the 13th when he reported the theft.

Puigdemont assures that the young man who took the plaque, which reads “House of the Republic”, later sent him a letter “of regret and apology”.

This Sunday, the author of the incident wanted to have the detail with the politician of return the plate.

The expresident accompanies your information, in which does not reveal the name of the young man, of three photos, in one someone appears from behind and hands him the plaque, which is also published in another image in the foreground and, in a third, the letter of apology.

“The boy who took the plaque from the House of the Republic sent me, a few hours after the mistake, a letter of regret and apology. Today he was brave and has come to return the plaque. I really appreciate the gesture, which honors him. I consider the incident closed and resolved, “wrote Puigdemont.